Kerala

Synod backs Cardinal Alencherry

Calls for comprehensive probe into source of forged documents

The synod of the bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church which met at the Church headquarters St. Thomas’ Mount has backed Cardinal George Alencherry in the “forged’’ documents’ case and has called for a comprehensive probe into the source of the documents and the “conspiracy” behind their production.

A communication from Father Antony Thalachelloor of the Syro-Malabar Media Commission here on Wednesday said the truth must be brought out.

The documents implicating the Cardinal were produced to paint a false picture of the Church as an establishment, the statement said.

Kerala
Dec 3, 2019

