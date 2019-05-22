Synod backs Cardinal Alencherry

The synod of the bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church which met at the Church headquarters St. Thomas’ Mount has backed Cardinal George Alencherry in the “forged’’ documents’ case and has called for a comprehensive probe into the source of the documents and the “conspiracy” behind their production.
A communication from Father Antony Thalachelloor of the Syro-Malabar Media Commission here on Wednesday said the truth must be brought out.
The documents implicating the Cardinal were produced to paint a false picture of the Church as an establishment, the statement said.
