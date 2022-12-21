Syndicate panel to probe drowning of student on Calicut varsity campus

December 21, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

Explanation had been sought from other students who accompanied Shehan to the swimming pool

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut has formed a panel of its Syndicate members to inquire into the death by drowning of P. Shehan, a postgraduate student, on its campus, on Monday morning.

M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, said in a release on Wednesday that the security officer had given a preliminary report on the incident. Shehan was a second semester student of Integrated M.A. (Development Studies). Explanation had been sought from other students who accompanied Shehan to the swimming pool where the incident occurred. Mr. Jayaraj said action would be initiated against those who were found guilty. Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held on the campus on Wednesday.

