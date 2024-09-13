Syndicate panel to investigate SFI-KSU clash during elections at KU

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal has ordered a Syndicate-level probe into allegations of election malpractice that rocked the students’ elections two days ago.

The outcome of the polls has also been put on hold until further orders are issued on the basis of the investigation. The Syndicate Standing Committee on Students’ Discipline has been tasked with the probe and told to submit its report within three weeks. The panel has been mandated with examining the circumstances that led to the clash, investigating whether any candidates or their representatives were responsible, if there were any procedural drawbacks, and identifying those who failed to prevent unauthorised entry into the election venue.

Case against 300

The committee will also put forth proposals to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The Vice-Chancellor’s order has effectively expanded the ambit of the internal inquiry that was launched in the aftermath of the clash between Students Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists on September 11. The university had also submitted a complaint to the police, based on which a case was registered against over 300 people.