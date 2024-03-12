GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Syndicate meeting adopts resolution against Governor’s decision to expel VC

March 12, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A Syndicate meeting of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit on Tuesday adopted a resolution opposing the decision by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to expel Prof. M. V Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor.

The resolution termed the decision ‘undemocratic’ and ‘against the norms’ governing the appointment of the Vice Chancellor. He was appointed as per the provisions of the Acts and statutes of the university, it said.

The meeting also expressed concern over the delay on the part of Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities, in reconstituting the academic council. It was affecting the launch of the four-year degree programmes, it said.

The resolution was moved by K. Premkumar, MLA and supported by Prof. D. Salimkumar.

