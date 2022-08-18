Syndicate Cinema honours farmers

The Syndicate Cinema threw open its Tara auditorium for the farmers to gather and experience the theatre feel on the Malayalam New Year

Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, addressing farmers and their families at Syndicate Cinema, Koppam, as part of the Malayalam New Year celebrations on August 17. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Syndicate Cinema at Koppam near Pattambi celebrated the Malayalam New Year on Wednesday by honouring the farmers from the region. Joining hands with the Vilayoor grama panchayat and Vilayoor Krishi Bhavan, the Syndicate Cinema threw open its Tara auditorium for the farmers to gather and experience the theatre feel on the Malayalam New Year. About 150 farmers and their families from Vilayoor gathered at the theatre. Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, inaugurated the gathering. Vilayoor panchayat president Baby Girija presided over the function. CPI(M) leader Subaida Ishaq delivered the keynote address. Honouring the farmers, T. Yunus, chief executive officer of the Syndicate Cinema, said that the English word ‘agriculture’ signified much more than its Malayalam counterpart. “It’s a culture we all should imbibe,” he said. The Syndicate Cinema had honoured soldiers and their families in June. “Now that we have honoured the farmers, the slogan becomes a reality: Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” said Mr. Yusuf.



