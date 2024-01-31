Synchronised survey records 268 bird species in Wayanad

January 31, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

The first-ever synchronized bird survey in the Wayanad landscape that concluded recently recorded as many as 268 species of birds.

The three-day survey was organised by the Wayanad Wildlife Division, in association with the South Wayanad and North Wayanad Forest Divisions.

The survey documented a remarkable record of 268 bird species, marking the highest count ever recorded in a single survey in the district, Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary warden G. Dinesh Kumar said. Notable sightings included the Banasura Laughingthrush, Jeordon’s Baza, Bonelli’s Eagle, Taiga Flycatcher, Legge’s Hawk Eagle, Black Stork, Red-breasted Flycatcher, Grey-headed Lapwing, Golden-headed Cisticola, among others, Mr. Kumar said.

As many as 105 participants from various educational institutions such as the Kerala Forest Research Institute, University of Calicut, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Sir Syed College Thaliparamba and Malabar Christian College (Kozhikode), as well as NGOs like Aranyakam Nature Foundation and Malabar Natural History Society took part in the survey.

O. Vishnu and Clince P. Jose, wildlife biologists of Wildlife and South Wayanad forest divisions respectively, coordinated the survey.

The survey covered diverse habitats such as urban, semi-urban, wetlands, moist and dry deciduous forests, shola, grasslands, semi-evergreen, and evergreen areas and elevation ranged from 200 meters to 2,100 meters across the Wayanad district, Mr. Vishnu said.

The survey followed four schedules, each consisting of a 2-km transect for recording bird species. Data collection and compilation were facilitated using the Epicollect 5 application, an Android application being used for data collection, Mr. Jose said.

Wayanad sub-collector Misal Sagar Bharat inaugurated the concluding ceremony.

