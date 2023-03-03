Synchronised survey in three States reports significant vulture population

March 03, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

The first-ever synchronised vulture survey that concluded recently in select regions of the Western Ghats spread over the three South Indian States of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has recorded a considerable population of vultures.

The three-day survey was organised by the Forest departments of the three States with technical support from the Vulture Conservation Working Group South India (VCWG-SI).

As many as 107 sightings of vultures, including the White-rumped vulture (Gyps bengalensis) and Red-headed vulture (Sarcogypscalvus), were recorded in Kerala’s part of the forest, including in the three forest divisions of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, North Wayanad and South Wayanad. The survey was conducted in 15 select locations in the forest divisions, of which vultures were recorded in 12.

The survey revealed that vultures were confined to the wildlife sanctuary and surrounding areas, C. Sasikumar, vulture conservationist, said. An average of eight to nine vultures were observed from each vantage point showing the strength of vulture population in the sanctuary, Dr. Sasikumar said.

At Doddadi, Golur

In two locations such as Doddadi and Golur in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, 18 sightings each were recorded, C.K. Vishnudas, ornithologist and a member of the working group, said. A sighting of a Long-billed vulture was also recorded near the Kuruva islets on the banks of the Kabani river, he added.

The synchronised survey was proposed in the South Indian landscape by a VCWG-SI meeting held at Bandipur in 2018 to monitor the population of critically endangered vultures. The working group was formed in 2017 to coordinate the vulture conservation activities in the region with the State Forest departments concerned.

Tough job

Vultures were capable of travelling more than 100 km in a day and monitoring the population was a tough job, Dr. Sasikumar said.

Four species of vultures such as the White-rumped vulture; Red-headed vulture; Indian vulture (Gyps indicus); and Egyptian vulture (Neophronpercnopterus) were reported in the landscape.

Himalayan Griffon vultures (Gyps himalayensis) and a Cinereous vulture (Aegypiusmonachus) were also found recently in the landscape as stragglers, Mr. Vishnudas added.

Wildlife Warden Mr. Abdul Assis inaugurated the programme. Dr. Sasikumar and Mr. Vishnudas handled separate sessions on vulture Identification prior to the survey.

As many as 60 birdwatchers took part in the survey.

The compilation of data from the three States was under way and the exact number of vultures in the Western Ghats would be available only after the compilation, Mr. Vishnudas said.