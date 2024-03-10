ADVERTISEMENT

Symposium on circuits and systems held

March 10, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A symposium of IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) was held at the Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam a few days ago. The event turned out to be a pivotal platform for the exchange of ground-breaking ideas and advancements in the field of circuits and systems.

IEEE CASS Kerala chapter advisor and IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Centre research staff member Rajiv Joshi inaugurated the programme. IEEE CASS Kerala chapter founding chair and Digital University Kerala (DUK) Dean (Academics) Alex James also spoke on the occasion. The symposium marked the inauguration of the IEEE CASS student branch chapter at DUK.

