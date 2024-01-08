GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Symposium on biological invasions and biocultural diversity

January 08, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Post Graduate Department of Zoology, Christian College, Chengannur will organise a two-day national symposium on ‘biological invasions and biocultural diversity’ at Christian College seminar hall from Tuesday. The symposium is being sponsored by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board.

The symposium will discuss various aspects of invasive species and their influence on biocultural diversity, the consequence and management of bioinvasion on the freshwater and terrestrial (especially forest) ecosystems and the impact of climate crisis on biological invasion.

A. Biju Kumar (University of Kerala), Rajeev Raghavan (Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies), T. V. Sajeev (Kerala Forest Research Institute) and Abhilash Damodaran (Himachal Pradesh Forest department) will handle the technical sessions. The public can also share their concerns regarding invasive species. A poster exhibition on invasive species of Kerala will be arranged in association with the Nodal Centre for Biological Invasions, KFRI.

There is no registration fee and the participation is open to students, researchers, academicians and the public.

