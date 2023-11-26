HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Symposium calls for steps to promote consumption of jellyfish and value-added products in India

Jellyfish are more than a nuisance, and an ecosystem-based fisheries management approach needs to be emphasised for developing effective management strategies

November 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The seventh Jellyfish Blooms Symposium (JBS7), which concluded here on Saturday, has called for efforts to promote the consumption of jellyfish and value-added products from them by raising consumer awareness in the country.

In India, jellyfish caught as by-catches are at present treated as a waste product of fisheries. They need to be re-evaluated as an important source of high-value compounds within the context of a circular and sustainable economy, the symposium, organised by the department of aquatic biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, and ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), said.

“Jellyfish are more than a nuisance, and an ecosystem-based fisheries management approach, including the socio-economic benefits, needs to be emphasised for developing effective management strategies,” it said.

Research into deep sea jellies and bloom dynamics, coupled with advancements in jellyfish processing and market development, will play a crucial role in this endeavour, the symposium added. The symposium also selected University College, Cork, Ireland, as the host for the eighth edition (JBS8) of the international symposium.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.