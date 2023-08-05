ADVERTISEMENT

Symposium calls for making use of AI in cancer research

August 05, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Hisham Mohammed, assistant professor at Oregon Health and Science University Knight Cancer Institute, Portland, USA, inaugurating a symposium on ‘Collaborative pathways: uniting disciplines for novel research’ at Moulana College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An international symposium on ‘Collaborative pathways: uniting disciplines for novel research’ held at Moulana College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna, on Saturday called upon cancer researchers in the country to make use of the immense potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Inaugurating the symposium, Hisham Mohammed, assistant professor at Oregon Health and Science University Knight Cancer Institute, Portland, USA, underscored the futuristic possibilities of AI in cancer research.

College principal K.P. Mohammed Haneefa presided over the function. Academy of Excellence Director C.M. Sabir Navas was the chief guest at the symposium.

Ahamed Saleel C., associate professor from King Khalid University, Saudi Arabia; Abdul Rasheed P., DBT Ramalingaswamy Fellow from Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad; Favas T.K., assistant professor from Cochin University of Science and Technology; and K.T. Mohammed Saleem, assistant professor from Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipa, presented papers at the symposium.

Moulana College of Pharmacy Vice Principal P.P. Naseef, faculty members C. Muhas, K. Abdul Wajid, K. Moideen, Surya Narayanan, J. Jerin Jose, and Julie Chacko spoke. About 200 scholars from different universities, including Qatar University, Qatar, and Jizan University, Saudi Arabia, took part in the symposium held in collaboration with the Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI), and Science for Humanity.

