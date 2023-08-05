HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Symposium calls for making use of AI in cancer research

August 05, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Hisham Mohammed, assistant professor at Oregon Health and Science University Knight Cancer Institute, Portland, USA, inaugurating a symposium on ‘Collaborative pathways: uniting disciplines for novel research’ at Moulana College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna, on Saturday.

Hisham Mohammed, assistant professor at Oregon Health and Science University Knight Cancer Institute, Portland, USA, inaugurating a symposium on ‘Collaborative pathways: uniting disciplines for novel research’ at Moulana College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An international symposium on ‘Collaborative pathways: uniting disciplines for novel research’ held at Moulana College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna, on Saturday called upon cancer researchers in the country to make use of the immense potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Inaugurating the symposium, Hisham Mohammed, assistant professor at Oregon Health and Science University Knight Cancer Institute, Portland, USA, underscored the futuristic possibilities of AI in cancer research.

College principal K.P. Mohammed Haneefa presided over the function. Academy of Excellence Director C.M. Sabir Navas was the chief guest at the symposium.

Ahamed Saleel C., associate professor from King Khalid University, Saudi Arabia; Abdul Rasheed P., DBT Ramalingaswamy Fellow from Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad; Favas T.K., assistant professor from Cochin University of Science and Technology; and K.T. Mohammed Saleem, assistant professor from Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipa, presented papers at the symposium.

Moulana College of Pharmacy Vice Principal P.P. Naseef, faculty members C. Muhas, K. Abdul Wajid, K. Moideen, Surya Narayanan, J. Jerin Jose, and Julie Chacko spoke. About 200 scholars from different universities, including Qatar University, Qatar, and Jizan University, Saudi Arabia, took part in the symposium held in collaboration with the Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI), and Science for Humanity.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.