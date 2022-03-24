Symbolic survey stone installed at Palakkad Collectorate

Youth Congress workers who protested against the SilverLine project by carrying a symbolic survey stone attempt to break the police cordon in front of the District Collectorate at Palakkad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Youth Congress staged a protest against the SilverLine project here on Thursday by installing a symbolic survey stone at the District Collectorate.

Leading the protest, Youth Congress district president T.H. Firos Babu warned that the party would intensify its agitation if the government did not withdraw from the project.

“The project will displace thousands of families in the State. The government led by Pinarayi Vijayan should withdraw from it,” he said.

Mr. Babu and team carried the symbolic survey stone from the District Congress Committee (DCC) office. Police stopped the protestors in front of the Collectorate.

Soon after DCC president A. Thankappan inaugurated the demonstration, a group of Youth Congress men broke the police cordon and temporarily installed the survey stone inside the Collectorate compound. However, the police removed the stone and arrested the protesters.

Those arrested were Mr. Babu, Youth Congress State general secretary O.K. Farook, K.M. Febin, A. Silpa, Jaseer Mundarott, A.K. Shanib, M. Prasobh, K. Saddam Hussain, C. Vishnu, C. Nikhil, Pramod Thandalode, P.S. Vipin, Pradeep Nenmara, Pradeesh Madhavan, S. Mohammed Iqbal, M. Murukesh, Prasant Yakkara and Shameer Kuzhalmannam.