Symbolic start to Kalpathy car fete today

PALAKKAD:

12 November 2020 20:19 IST

Devotees will not be allowed for any of the festivities

The legendary Kalpathy chariot festival will be reduced to symbolic festivities in view of the COVID-19 situation this year. The rituals of the festival will begin on Friday.

The idols of Lords Subrahmanya and Ganapathi will be taken out in a cart from the Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swami temple. However, they will not be taken through the streets of Kalpathy. Organisers said that the rituals would be carried out by observing the COVID-19 protocol. There will be special pujas on the occasion.

Religious hymns have been recited every day at the Viswanatha Swami temple, Lakshminarayana Perumal temple, Manthakkara Mahaganapathi temple, and the Prasanna Mahaganapathi temple since the flag for the chariot festival was hoisted on November 7. Organisers said that the recital would continue until the flag was lowered.

On Saturday

The Manthakkara Mahaganapathi temple at New Kalpathy will witness the symbolic chariot movement on Saturday. Sunday will mark the third day of the festival. The festival will come to a close on Monday.

Organisers said that it was the first time in their memory that the festival was reduced to a symbolic one. Thousands of people from across the State used to visit Kalpathy during the festival seeking blessings of the deities.

People will not be allowed for any of the functions this year. Temple officials and the Kerala Brahmana Sabha officials will take part.