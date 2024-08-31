Syed Sadikali’s historic visit to Madin Academy has a larger message for Samastha

When Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president and Sunni leader Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal attended a State-level Sadat (Thangal) conference organised by the Madin Academy here on Wednesday last, he was making a history of sorts for the traditional Muslim community of Malabar.

Syed Sadikali’s was the first-ever visit by a senior member of the Panakkad Shihab Thangal family to Madin Academy campus in its 27-year history. Madin Academy, established and skippered by its Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khalil Bukhari Thangal, has been widely considered to be a flagship institution of the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, and was, therefore, purposely disregarded by the rival Sunni group of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and its political associate Muslim League.

What Syed Sadikali ended with his maiden visit to Madin Academy was a 35-year-long disconnect and a perceived embitterment between the Muslim League and the Kanthapuram Sunni faction.

Syed Khalil Bukhari is undisputedly the most revered leader of the Kanthapuram Sunni group, perhaps next only to Aboobacker Musliar. By accepting Syed Bukhari’s invite to the Sadat conference, Syed Sadikali made his message loud and clear: Muslim League is no longer hostile to the Kanthapuram Sunni group.

“We can cooperate in all possible areas for the benefit of the Muslim community,” said Syed Sadikali. The large gathering on the Madin Academy campus received the IUML supremo’s call with a thunderous round of “Allahu Akbar”, a customary way of approbation practised by orthodox Islamic groups instead of the usual applause or handclapping. Syed Sadikali went on to say that he wanted a symbiotic relationship.

Who’s the last word?

Syed Sadikali’s visit to Madin Academy came at a time when an impalpable tug-of-war was going on between the Muslim League and a section within the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest body of traditional Islamic clerics in the State, over who should captain the Muslim community and who should be the last word. A small section within the Samastha could not digest a young leader like Syed Sadikali taking command of the community by outstripping Samastha’s venerable president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal.

The relations between the Muslim League and the Kanthapuram Sunni group had tripped many times on the hurdles placed by the Samastha leaders in recent years. For the Muslim League, the Kanthapuram faction is a potential vote bank with deeper influence in the community. And for the Samastha, Kanthapuram is a rival.

The recent Lok Sabha elections yet again reaffirmed the Muslim League’s hegemony in Kerala’s Muslim socio-political milieu. Syed Sadikali’s visit to Madin Academy further bolstered his leadership of the Muslim community. His visit was a calculated one. He meant business. That Panakkad will continue to hold the reigns of the Muslim community in Kerala was the larger message that Syed Sadikali sent out to the Samastha.