SWTD’s transition to solar energy on track

May 05, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As part of the plans to convert 50% of its passenger boats to solar, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) will start introducing solar-powered vessels of different passenger capacities in 2024.

The SWTD is expected to launch a 30-seater boat, the first of the solar-powered crafts under the scheme, in Alappuzha early next year.

“We are switching from diesel to green energy to power our boat fleet. Apart from boats with 30 passenger capacity, we will launch vessels with 75 and 100 seats. The crafts are under different stages of construction. The 30-seater boats will be the first to be rolled out. We hope to launch it in less than 12 months in Alappuzha, followed by other districts. They will operate on routes with fewer passengers and inadequate transportation facilities. The 75 and 100-seater boats will be launched in the next phase,” says Shaji V. Nair, director SWTD.

The move to switch 50% of ferry boats to solar in the next five years was announced in the State Budget for 2022-23. The project will contribute to a cleaner environment and reduce the operating cost considerably.

“We are inspired by the success of Aditya, the solar-powered ferry operating between Vaikom and Thavanakkadavu. On an average operating a diesel-powered boat costs the department anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 daily. The daily operational cost of a solar boat, on the other hand, will be much less at around ₹500. At present, we are transporting passengers at subsidised rates and the introduction of solar boats will bring an end to the issue of subsidy,” Mr. Nair says.

The department at present has 60 passenger vessels conducting 59 scheduled trips every day. It caters to the traffic needs of the people of waterlogged areas of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Kasaragod, transporting around 1.5 crore passengers per annum.