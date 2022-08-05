Swollen rivers, landslips cause for concern in Kozhikode

Police and local people trying to clear a large tree that fell on the Nadugani ghat road near Nilambur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

August 05, 2022 21:48 IST

Most rivers swollen; caution advised in wake of possible landslips

Heavy rains have been lashing Kozhikode, where an orange alert was issued on Friday. The upland regions received heavy downpour, mainly at night, while it was intermittent during the day. The urban regions faced heavy rainfall during the day. Advertisement Advertisement Most rivers, including Iruvazhinji, Chaliyar, and Cherupuzha were swollen, and Kuttiady experienced flash floods. Alerts have been issued to people living close to rivers. People of Vadakara, Thamarassery, and Kuttiady regions have been advised to exercise caution in view of possible landslips. Road collapse Meanwhile, around 15 metres of Kakkayam valley road collapsed resulting in traffic disruption. Minor landslips were reported from Chelooppara near Thottumukkam. A bridge at Karamoola in Karassery panchayat went under water. No casualties were reported till evening. Several families were shifted to rehabilitation camps across the district. At present, there are 12 camps, where 176 families (560 people) have been accommodated, mostly in Vadakara and Koyilandy taluks.

