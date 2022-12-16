Swiss and German delegations visit KTU

December 16, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Consulate General of Switzerland Jonas Brunschwig (second from left) with APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas and other officials of the university in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

Meet aims at fostering teaching and research collaboration, internship, dual degree and research collaboration in technical education

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) held discussions with the Consul General of Switzerland and the German Deputy Consul General recently to foster teaching and research collaboration, internship, dual degree and research collaboration in technical education.

The Consulate General of Switzerland Jonas Brunschwig offered the University all aid to secure academic partnership with universities of applied sciences in Switzerland.

German Deputy Consul General Friedrich Birgelen and Honorary Consul General of Germany in Thiruvananthapuram Syed Ibrahim also visited the university and explored the possibility of cooperation with top-notch universities in Germany, inclusion of German language as one of the foreign languages in the MTech curriculum, internships with German universities and research collaboration.

Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, Dean (Research) Shalij P.R., Registrar A. Praveen, Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator Gopakumar K and Industrial Attachment Cell Coordinator Arun Alex met the delegations.

