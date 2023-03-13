Swine flu confirmed in Pathanamthitta

March 13, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In a major blow to the live stock sector, authorities on Monday confirmed the prevalence of swine flu in Seethathodu Panchayat, Pathanamthitta.

According to District Collector Divya S. Iyer, new cases of virus infection emerged from ward nine of the panchayat. The regions within one-kilometre radius of the affected farms were declared as infected areas and the regions within 10-km radius of the locations were declared as surveillance areas. The transportation of pork to and from the affected areas was banned for three months.

Regulation has been imposed on the movement of people and vehicles within the affected area. Konni Tehsildar and Sitathodu panchayat secretary have been directed to implement the instructions with the help of the police.

The District Animal Husbandry Officer has been asked to ensure that the disease control measures are implemented as per the Action Plan of the Animal Husbandry department.