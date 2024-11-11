 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swine flu confirmed at Kottiyoor in Kannur; pigs on three farms to be exterminated

Published - November 11, 2024 11:50 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Animal Husbandry department has confirmed African swine fever in pigs at a private farm in Nelliyode, located within Kottiyoor grama panchayat. Officials have identified the infection at Royal Pig Farm owned by one M.T. Kishore.

In response, the District Collector, who chairs the Disaster Management Authority, issued an order to cull all pigs at the farm, as well as two additional farms in the region. Accordingly, feed supplies will be destroyed, premises thoroughly disinfected, and carcasses disposed of. The order also applies to the farms owned by Soumya Thomas of Puthenparambil House and Joseph of Puthanpurayil, both located in Kottiyoor.

The 1-km radius around the infected farm has been declared an infected zone, with a 10-km radius designated as disease surveillance zone. Pork distribution, pig transport to and from these areas, and the operation of pork vendors have been banned for three months.

The District Animal Protection officer has been instructed to investigate whether any pigs were transported from the infected farms to other locations over the past two months and to submit an urgent report.

The Animal Husbandry department, along with the police and Regional Transport Office (RTO), will carry out inspections at district checkposts to prevent the illegal smuggling of pork and pigs from other areas. The inspection team is also tasked with ensuring that only pigs from disease-free zones are permitted into the district.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.