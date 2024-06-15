GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swimming pool inside car: Kerala YouTuber’s driving licence cancelled

Kerala’s Motor Vehicles department cancels driving licence of vlogger T.S. Saju (YouTuber Sanju Techy) after a probe revealed a series of traffic rule violations

Updated - June 15, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 05:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
T.S. Saju has been booked by the MVD after he illegally modified his car, set up an Aavesham film model swimming pool with water in its interior, and drove through a road in Alappuzha with friends

T.S. Saju has been booked by the MVD after he illegally modified his car, set up an Aavesham film model swimming pool with water in its interior, and drove through a road in Alappuzha with friends | Photo Credit: YouTube screengrab

Kerala’s Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has cancelled the driving licence of vlogger T.S. Saju (YouTuber Sanju Techy) after a probe revealed a series of traffic rule violations.

Mr. Saju was recently booked by the MVD after he illegally modified his car, set up an Aavesham film model swimming pool with water in its interior, and drove through a road in Alappuzha with friends. The MVD filed a chargesheet against Saju and his friend Sooryanarayanan who drove the sport utility vehicle (SUV) before a court in Alappuzha earlier in June.

MVD initiates action against YouTuber, 3 others, asks them to do community service at MCH

“Following the incident, we conducted a detailed probe and found that Saju, apart from modifying his car, committed several other traffic rule violations over a period of time. Taking into account the violation of traffic rules, we revoked his driving licence. He can appeal the decision,” said R. Ramanan, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement), Alappuzha.

As directed by the MVD, Saju, Sooryanarayanan and two friends who accompanied the duo on the SUV began 15 days of community service at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha on June 10.

Kerala

