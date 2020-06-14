Swiggy delivery agents call off strike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 June 2020 22:22 IST

Issues to be settled in a month, suspension of five agents reversed

Delivery agents of online food delivery aggregator Swiggy, who were on strike since Thursday against the drastic cut in incentives, called off their protest and logged into their mobile applications on Sunday evening, following conciliatory talks. According to representatives of the protesting agents, the company representatives had promised to settle all issues within a month.

The company also agreed to reverse the suspension of five agents who had tried to prevent deliveries by a few agents who did not join the protests. “We had multiple videoconferences with our fleet manager, who had held conferences with the central team. They said that they have a single structure for incentives across the country. The company said it needs a month to meet our demands on reinstating the earlier incentive structure. Five of the agents were suspended on Saturday after some restaurants sent to the company the clippings of them preventing others from taking deliveries. They have now been reinstated,” said Manoj Komalan, a representative of the agents.

Company’s statement

On Friday, The Hindu had reported on the drastic reductions in the incentives per delivery as well as the weekly incentive from ₹1,500 to ₹1,000, which led to the agents logging off from the mobile application en masse. Swiggy representatives, in a statement mailed to The Hindu on Saturday, said that the company was “forced to take actions that secure the future of the organisation thereby enabling support to our valued stakeholders given the unprecedented circumstances”.

“Since the beginning of the lockdown, Swiggy has invested a substantial amount of resources to ensure the safety and well-being of our valued delivery partners,These investments include payouts as part of the daily guaranteed earnings, additional COVID-19 insurance cover and others,” said the statement.