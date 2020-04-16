Swift act by fire force for diabetes patient at Sabarimala

The Fire and Rescue Services came to the rescue of Venugopalan Nair, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram and works as a watchman attached to the Travancore Devaswom Board at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam. They promptly reached his life-saving medicine all the way from Thiruvananthapuram to the hillock on Thursday.

Mr. Nair, who has been serving as a Devaswom watchman at Sabarimala for the past one year is a chronic diabetic. He had to skip his life-saving insulin and other medicines as he failed to replenish the stock owing to the nationwide lockdown from March 24. He had developed uneasiness and ill health owing to disruption in the daily insulin intake.

Meanwhile, his son-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram purchased insulin and other medicines and sought the help of the Fire and Rescue Services to reach the medicines to Sabarimala.

The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the force transported the medicines to its Pathanamthitta district unit and the station officer there sent the same through his office staff to Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Thursday. The medicines were handed over to Mr. Nair, who was on duty on the Ayyappa temple premises in the afternoon.