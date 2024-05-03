Sweltering heat takes it toll on agriculture, animal husbandry sectors in Kerala

May 03, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The sweltering summer heat is taking its toll on the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors in Kerala, the government said on Friday.

Heatwave conditions claimed the lives of 497 cows during the period from mid-February to April end, the office of Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani said. Of these, 105 cows died in Kollam district alone.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said preliminary reports pointed to losses to the tune of approximately ₹100 crore in March and April for the agriculture sector. Crop loss has been widely reported across the State, Mr. Prasad said after a review on Friday. Paddy, banana, vegetables, pepper, coffee, cocoa and cardamom crops have sustained heavy losses, according to him.

According to the Animal Husbandry department, the shortage of water and green fodder has severely affected the animal husbandry sector. Forty-four panchayats are facing water scarcity, Ms. Chinchurani’s office said in a statement.

Given the possibility of heatstroke, the Animal Husbandry department has advised farmers not to let cattle out to graze in open spaces and fields between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The transportation of animals should be rescheduled to the morning and evening hours.

Care should be taken to keep the animals in cool spaces and ensure sufficient water supply to avoid dehydration.