Sweltering heat driving up electricity demand in Kerala

March 02, 2024 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sweltering temperatures are driving up electricity consumption in Kerala, giving anxious moments to the State’s power sector.

Daily electricity consumption stood above the 90 million unit (MU) mark on the last four days of February, with February 29 recording 96.6 MU. To put this in context, the all-time record for daily electricity consumption in Kerala stands at 102.99 MU, and that was reported at the height of the 2023 summer season on April 19.

Consumption generally rises during the summer months, given the higher dependence on air conditioners to escape the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last summer, daily consumption had crossed 100 MU on multiple days in April. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is not expecting it to be any different this time, a senior official said. Daily consumption is projected to cross 100 MU, while the peak demand is likely to be in the range of 5400-5500 MW. Last year, it had touched 5024 MW on April 18, the highest to date.

The State Power Department and the KSEB are banking heavily on power purchase deals inked in advance to avoid power restrictions during the summer months. The advance agreements are designed to meet the higher demand expected in April and May in particular.

According to details furnished in the State Assembly in mid-February, the KSEB has entered into short-term agreements with multiple companies for the supply of 250 MW each in April and May. It has also tied up an additional 200 MW for April and 175 MW for May under another set of agreements. In addition to these, it expects to receive 300 MW from March 1 to March 15, 200 MW from March 15 to 31 and another 150 MW from April 1 to 15 under ‘swap’ arrangements.

Indications are that the KSEB may need more purchases if the demand soars, but such purchases also involve huge financial liability for the State-run utility.

Storage level in the hydel dams managed by the KSEB, as on February 29, is only 56% of the capacity. Storage in the Idukki reservoir, the reservoir for the 780 MW Idukki project, is 51%. Around 75-76% of the State’s daily demand is now being met through power ‘imports’ from outside the State.

A senior KSEB official said the power utility will soon launch awareness campaigns among the public to keep electricity usage down during the peak consumption hours between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT