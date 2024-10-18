GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swell waves continue to pound coastline of Kerala

INCOIS forecasts swell waves in the range of 0.5-1.3 m height in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur till 5.30 p.m. on Friday

Published - October 18, 2024 09:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sea receded by several metres at Thottappally revealing the seabed on Wednesday evening. In the meantime, swell waves battered other coastal areas in Alappuzha.

Sea receded by several metres at Thottappally revealing the seabed on Wednesday evening. In the meantime, swell waves battered other coastal areas in Alappuzha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The high swell waves that have been pounding the coastal areas of the State since Tuesday night continued on Thursday as well, flooding low-lying areas along the coastline and seawater entering the houses and displacing families. The coastal regions from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod were battered by waves for the second consecutive day.

In Kollam district, at places such as Kollam beach, Vaadi, Vedikunnu, Paravur, and Azheekkal raging seas flooded the coastline. Fishermen shifted their vessels and accessories to safer places. In Thiruvananthapuram district, seawater entered around 150 houses at Poonthura, forcing people to shift to nearby houses. Garbage strewn on the coastal areas was deposited in houses by the lashing waves.

The coastal communities have been advised to be cautious as there will be a fresh surge of waves up to Friday. A press note issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, said on Thursday that swell waves in the range of 0.5-1.3 m height are forecast in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur until 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

