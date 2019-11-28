Sweet Sixty fete begins in style

This town had been waiting for this day for a while. It proved more than worth the wait too, as the 60th State School Arts Festival got off to a splendid start here on Thursday.

Art lovers were spoilt for choice (largely due to the reduction of the number of days from seven to four). And yet, they had to struggle to get into those venues that hosted the popular events.

Several programmes like Malayalam Drama, Group Dance, Mono Act and Mimicry drew not just full houses, but were overflowing. And people had arrived in thousands long before even the opening ceremony started at Aingoth.

The four-day festival was inaugurated by the Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan at a function presided over by Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan. Education Minister C. Ravindranath, Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran and actor Jayaruya were among those who spoke.

Dancers

When they left the stage, Mohiniyattam (HS) dancers took over. They were followed later on the Group Dancers (HS) and the crowd got bigger and they swelled almost to the edge of National Highway 17.

The Group Dance (HSS) competition had already begun at the Durga HSS ground, which was just too small for what is easily one of the biggest attractions of the festival.

Classical dances, like Mohinyattam and Kuchipudi (HS boys), also proved popular. The quality was fairly good, too.

The fare was even better at the Light Music contest (HS girls). Most of the contestants sang really well, making it an enjoyable morning for the sizeable crowd at the Little Flower GHSS Ground.

Mono Act and Mimicry, two other events that are extremely popular at the festival stage, proved big hits at Rajah’s HSS, Neeleswaram, the neighbouring town that is hosting a few other events.

Little wonder, the Neeleswaram-Kanhangad road was troubled by heavy traffic for several hours.

Those who suffered the hardship – some had to spend more than two hours inside their vehicles – were rewarded for their patience, though.

It is not often that you get to see so much quality performances of art on one day.