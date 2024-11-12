Swedish delegation visits Kerala University

A high-level delegation representing the Office of Science and Innovation at the Embassy of Sweden, New Delhi, visited the University of Kerala on Monday in a bid to explore opportunities for collaboration in the fields of management studies, social sciences, and humanities.

The delegation was led by Alf Stefan Helgesson, Dean of Humanities at Stockholm University, along with Asa Petri, international coordinator of the university. They were accompanied by Per-Arne Wikström, counsellor and Head of the Science and Innovation Office, and Geeni George Shaju, senior advisor at the Swedish Embassy.

According to official sources, the delegation expressed interest in forging partnerships with the Department of Management Studies and the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Kerala. The visit aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of India’s academic landscape in these fields and exploring avenues for future research collaborations.

The University of Kerala’s social science departments include Archaeology, Economics, Education, History, Islamic and West Asian Studies, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, and Sociology. The discussions centred around potential collaborative research projects as well as opportunities for faculty and student exchange programmes in such disciplines.

The delegation was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal. Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar; E. Shaji, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC); Sabu Joseph, Director, Centre for Global Academics; Vasanthagopal R., Dean, Faculty of Management Studies; Manju S. Nair, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; and heads the various social sciences departments were present.