Swati Tirunal music concert from Sunday
The Sri Swati Tirunal Sangita Sabha is organising a music concert from April 17 (Sunday) to April 21 to mark the 209th birth anniversary of Swati Tirunal and the 80th anniversary of the sabha. The concerts will be held at the Kartika Tirunal Theatre at Fort. For details, contact the secretary of the sabha on 9447470842.
