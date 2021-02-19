Swathi music award for K. Omanakutty

Carnatic vocalist K. Omanakutty has been selected for the State government’s Swathi music award and Ibrahim Vengara for the S.L. Puram Sadanandan award for 2020.
Minister for Culture A.K. Balan, at a press conference on Friday, said the Swathi award comprised a purse of ₹2 lakh, plaque, and citation. The SL Puram Sadanandan award comprised a purse of ₹1 lakh, plaque, and citation.
Dr. Omanakutty had made significant contributions as a performer and researcher to popularise Carnatic music in the State. She had done a lot to popularise Swathi krithis, and attract the younger generation to music.
Music syllabus
She had also played a huge role in forming a syllabus for the study of music at the university level, the Minister said.
Ibrahim Vengara had played an invaluable part in shaping modern Kerala theatre. Despite challenges, he had made his presence felt for the past six decades as a playwright, director, and actor. He had performed along with theatre greats such as Premji and K.T. Mohammed. He even spent three months in jail during the Emergency. He has to his name more than 50 radio plays and 25 stage plays, Mr. Balan said.
