Swathi award for L. Subramaniam

Violinist and music composer L. Subramaniam has been selected for the Swathi music award for 2017 instituted by the State government. The award comprises a cash prize of ₹2,00,000, a citation and a statuette.
Dr. Subramaniam has been chosen for the award by the jury, including chairperson of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi KPAC Lalitha; Culture Secretary Rani George; and musicians Mukhathala Sivaji and Sreevalsan J. Menon.
A press note issued by the office of Culture Minister A.K. Balan said Dr. Subramaniam has been selected for the award for his versatility spanning the Carnatic and western music genres and his techniques and compositions in orchestral fusion. He has also composed music for several films.
