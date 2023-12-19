GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swaralaya-Soorya dance, music fest begins on December 21

December 19, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Curtain will go up for the Swaralaya-Soorya dance and music festival at Rappadi open air auditorium here on Thursday evening. Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University Vice-Chancellor B. Ananthakrishnan will inaugurate the festival.

District panchayat president K. Binumol, District Collector S. Chitra, Koodiyattam artiste Kalamandalam Sivan Namboothiri, lyricists Rafeek Ahamed, Shibu Chakravarthy and B.K. Harinarayanan, music composers Bijilal and Ranjin Raj, and Milma chairman K.S. Mani will be the guests at the inaugural.

Different singers will render the songs of Mr. Harinarayanan soon after the inaugural. The function will also mark the conclusion of the year-long Swaralaya silver jubilee celebrations.

Ministers M.B. Rajesh, V.N. Vasavan, P. Rajeeve, P. Mohamed Riyas and K. Krishnankutty, V.K. Sreekandan, MP, and Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somanath will be guests on different dates.

The 10-day programme will have Carnatic and Hindustani concerts, veena-violin concerts, Sufi and Gazal evenings, popular musical evening, dance and dance-drama events.

Competitions in classical music, light music, film music, folk songs, Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattom, Kuchipudi and folk dance will be held at Government Moyan Model Girls School here on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Swaralaya festival. Competitions will be held in lower primary, upper primary, high school, higher secondary, college, and general public categories.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate the valedictory session on December 31 evening, said Swaralaya president N.N. Krishnadas and secretary T.R. Ajayan.

