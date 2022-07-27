Swaralaya set to resume monthly programmes

A meeting of the Swaralaya executive committee was held

Swaralaya, a leading cultural body of Palakkad town, will resume its monthly fine arts programmes physically from August. Swaralaya had adopted the online mode for its cultural programmes following COVID-19.

A meeting of the Swaralaya executive committee held here on Sunday decided to conduct the annual dance-music festival from December 21 to 31 at Rapadi open-air auditorium here. Swaralaya president N.N. Krishnadas presided over the meeting.

Swaralaya will conduct a Mohammed Rafi musical programme by inviting Rafi singer Jamal Pasha from Saudi Arabia in September. Some other good singers will also be invited, said Swaralaya secretary T.R. Ajayan.

The Vijaya Memorial Award comprising a cash prize of ₹25,000 and a plaque will be given away to a select ‘needy artist’ at the function.

Swaralaya will resume its ‘Aarkkum Paadam’ and ‘Sarigama’ competitions from August.

Apart from Mr. Ajayan, vice presidents K. Vijayan, Mohammed Kasim and P. Vasanth, joint secretaries P. Unnikrishnan and N.V. Sreekanth, and executive members B. Jayaraj, P. Satyan, P. Sasidharan, E.K. Jaleel, K. Rajeesh, Prasad Mathew, and P. Madhu spoke.