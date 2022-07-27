Kerala

Swaralaya set to resume monthly programmes

Swaralaya, a leading cultural body of Palakkad town, will resume its monthly fine arts programmes physically from August. Swaralaya had adopted the online mode for its cultural programmes following COVID-19.

A meeting of the Swaralaya executive committee held here on Sunday decided to conduct the annual dance-music festival from December 21 to 31 at Rapadi open-air auditorium here. Swaralaya president N.N. Krishnadas presided over the meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Swaralaya will conduct a Mohammed Rafi musical programme by inviting Rafi singer Jamal Pasha from Saudi Arabia in September. Some other good singers will also be invited, said Swaralaya secretary T.R. Ajayan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Vijaya Memorial Award comprising a cash prize of ₹25,000 and a plaque will be given away to a select ‘needy artist’ at the function.

Swaralaya will resume its ‘Aarkkum Paadam’ and ‘Sarigama’ competitions from August.

Apart from Mr. Ajayan, vice presidents K. Vijayan, Mohammed Kasim and P. Vasanth, joint secretaries P. Unnikrishnan and N.V. Sreekanth, and executive members B. Jayaraj, P. Satyan, P. Sasidharan, E.K. Jaleel, K. Rajeesh, Prasad Mathew, and P. Madhu spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Kerala
Read more...