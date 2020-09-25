Swapna’s remand extended to Oct. 9

Data from her iPhone, laptop password protected

The data from the iPhone and laptop of Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, could not be imaged as they were encrypted with password, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Swapna has disclosed about the possible passwords during the custodial interrogation and the information has been communicated to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing for imaging, the agency submitted in its remand extension report submitted to the NIA Special Court on Friday.

However, the report is silent on the interrogation of M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. The bureaucrat was questioned by the agency for over eight hours at its Kochi office on Thursday.

Swapna had to be further interrogated to examine the contents of the digital devices that were obtained. Her custodial interrogation is required considering the fact that the crime committed by her has international ramifications and she is one of the prime conspirators in the case. The incriminating materials found in other digital devices need to be argued with the accused, the NIA said.

The court extended the remand of the accused till October 9.

The court also ordered that Swapna should be shifted to the jail at Kakkanad after considering her request.