Swapna Suresh’s bail plea dismissed

Kochi

22 March 2021 12:09 IST

The bail applications of seven accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, including Swapna Suresh, K.T. Ramees, Sandeep Nair and P.S. Sarith, were dismissed by the NIA Special court on Monday.

The accused, while seeking the bail, had submitted that they had been in the custody for long and the investigation in the case was over. They had also argued that the charges levelled against them would not stand the test of law.

The accused had also contended that the Kerala High Court had observed that charges of terrorism will not stand in the gold smuggling case.

Incidentally, the Kerala High Court had earlier upheld the bail granted to a few accused in the case. The appeal files by the National Investigation Agency against the bail granted by the NIA Special judge were dismissed by the Kerala High Court.