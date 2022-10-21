Swapna Suresh triggers controversy by accusing three top CPI(M) leaders of sexual misconduct

She accused the persons of prurient behaviour, including sending unprompted salacious messages and soliciting sex

The Hindu Bureau
October 21, 2022 23:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, has accused three top Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leaders of sexual misconduct.

Swapna, who had declared an open season on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, levelled the politically stormy accusations in an exclusive television interview on Friday. She had singled out three top political executives in the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government, including two Ministers, for censure.

At the time of the alleged incidents, Swapna was the executive secretary to the UAE Consul General with considerable influence in the corridors of power. She accused the persons of prurient behaviour, including sending unprompted salacious messages and soliciting sex. The account of her life in the run-up to the gold smuggling case portrays the previous government as populated by exploiters and profiteers. Swapna also seeks to implicate the Chief Minister and his family in the smuggling case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Swapna’s latest invective against the CPI(M) leadership could trigger a cultural and political reckoning over the conduct of those in power. Her accusations presaged a possible attempt by the Congress to put the government on the defensive as a tit-for-tat for the ruling front's perceived bid to weaponise similar allegations against Opposition leaders. The CPI(M) viewed Swapna as a cat's paw of the Sangh Parivar powers.

‘Involvement’ with RSS

It had spotlighted Swapna’s previous employment by an alleged RSS front organisation working in the tribal sector to prove her “political bias”. In the past, the CPI(M) had refused to get drawn into "hypotheticals" aired by Swapna and dismissed her claims as a subversive yarn spun at the behest of the Congress and the BJP to bombard the LDF with political shrapnel.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A Congress leader participating in a television discussion on the issue said Swapna’s “revelations” have added to the chargesheet against the LDF government and whetted the “public perception” that the law should throw the book at the present “cabal” of governing CPI(M) leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app