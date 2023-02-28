ADVERTISEMENT

Swapna Suresh moves HC against step to forfeit her property

February 28, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the notice for forfeiture of her property in Thiruvananthapuram under Section 6(1) of the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (forfeiture of property) Act 1976.

In her petition, she pointed out that the authority under the Act had issued notice asking her to show cause as to why her property of 3.60 are at Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram, should not be declared as illegally acquired and forfeited to the Centre under the Act.

According to her, the provisions of the Act had exempted those accused whose detention order passed under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Provisions of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA), 1974 had been set aside by a court. In fact, the High Court had quashed the order detaining her and the order of the Advisory Board confirming the validity of the detention. Therefore, the notice issued by the authority was illegal.

The notice also pointed out that it was found during the inquiry that as she was not filing income tax returns, she did not have any income. Therefore, it believed that ₹26.14 lakh paid as price for the purchase of the property was illegally acquired money through gold smuggling which was invested as cash deposits in her different bank accounts.

Swapna Suresh has sought to quash the proceedings initiated against her by the authority under the Act.

