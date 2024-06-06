ADVERTISEMENT

Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M)‘s Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan

Updated - June 06, 2024 03:40 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 03:24 pm IST - KANNUR

Case pertains to Facebook post by Swapna Suresh alleging that M.V. Govindan, through Vijesh Pillai, offered her ₹30 crore to retract allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family related to gold smuggling case

The Hindu Bureau

Swapna Suresh (file) | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, was on June 6 granted bail by the Taliparamba Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in a defamation case filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan.

Swapna Suresh, who had repeatedly failed to appear in court despite multiple summons, presented herself on the day following a warrant.

Swapna raises allegation against CM and others

The case pertains to a Facebook post by Swapna Suresh alleging that Mr. Govindan, through Vijesh Pillai, offered her ₹30 crore to retract allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family related to the gold smuggling case. Mr. Govindan filed a defamation complaint asserting that the post tarnished both his and the Chief Minister’s reputations. The CPI(M) Taliparamba area secretary also lodged a similar complaint regarding the social media post.

The court has scheduled the next hearing on June 26.

Related Topics

Kerala

