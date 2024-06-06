GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M)‘s Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan

Case pertains to Facebook post by Swapna Suresh alleging that M.V. Govindan, through Vijesh Pillai, offered her ₹30 crore to retract allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family related to gold smuggling case

Updated - June 06, 2024 03:40 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 03:24 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Swapna Suresh (file)

Swapna Suresh (file) | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, was on June 6 granted bail by the Taliparamba Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in a defamation case filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan.

Swapna Suresh, who had repeatedly failed to appear in court despite multiple summons, presented herself on the day following a warrant.

Swapna raises allegation against CM and others

The case pertains to a Facebook post by Swapna Suresh alleging that Mr. Govindan, through Vijesh Pillai, offered her ₹30 crore to retract allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family related to the gold smuggling case. Mr. Govindan filed a defamation complaint asserting that the post tarnished both his and the Chief Minister’s reputations. The CPI(M) Taliparamba area secretary also lodged a similar complaint regarding the social media post.

The court has scheduled the next hearing on June 26.

