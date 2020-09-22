Swapna remanded to five-day NIA custody

Kochi

22 September 2020 11:46 IST

The court granted the NIA the custody of the accused till Friday.

Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, was remanded to the custody of the National Investigation Agency for five days.

The trial court, which considered the case, issued the orders after holding an online sitting. The court allowed the family members of the accused to meet her.

The defence lawyer didn't object to releasing the accused to the custody of the investigation agency. The court asked the accused about her health conditions.

The accused could not be produced along with others earlier as she was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, after she complained of chest pain.

The police had put up security cordon near the NIA Special Court where the accused was produced.

