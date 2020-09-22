Swapna remanded to five-day NIA custody

Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, was remanded to the custody of the National Investigation Agency for five days.
The trial court, which considered the case, issued the orders after holding an online sitting. The court allowed the family members of the accused to meet her.
The defence lawyer didn't object to releasing the accused to the custody of the investigation agency. The court asked the accused about her health conditions.
The accused could not be produced along with others earlier as she was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, after she complained of chest pain.
The police had put up security cordon near the NIA Special Court where the accused was produced.
The court granted the NIA the custody of the accused till Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath