Swapna kept me in the dark, Venugopal tells ED

Venugopal Iyer, the Chartered Accountant who was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case booked against Swapna Suresh and others, said he was answerable to the cash and valuables kept in the bank locker as he was a joint holder of the locker with Swapna.
At the same time Mr. Venugopal said Swapna had not informed him about the source of cash and gold that she had kept in the locker, according to the ED.
The statements of the Chartered Accountant were part of the remand extension report filed by the ED in the court on Wednesday.
Swapna kept the proceeds of the crime in the bank locker jointly opened with the chartered accountant as instructed by former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister M. Sivasankar, the statement said.
P.V. Vinod, the director of Sane Ventures, gave a statement to the officials stating that he did not pay any commission to Swapna as part of the project for building homes under Life Mission. Summons had been issued to some others, who are alleged to have paid commission to Swapna, for recording their statement, the agency submitted.
Giving out the details of the foreign travel made by Swapna and Mr. Sivasankar together, the agency repeatedly noted that she had considerable influence in the office of the Chief Minister.
