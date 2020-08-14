Swapna held discussions with Sivasankar in UAE: ED

KOCHI

14 August 2020 20:18 IST

Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, held discussions with Sivasankar, the former secretary to the Chief Minister, at UAE when the State machinery was there seeking assistance for flood relief operations, according to the Enforcement Directorate.

The agency revealed these details while seeking the extension of the custody of the accused.

The Sate machinery was in the UAE from October 17, 2018 to October 21 for discussions. Swapna had considerable influence in the office of the Chief Minister. Mr. Sivasankaran was fully aware of the dubious integrity of the accused, it submitted.

The ED submitted that Mr. Sivasankaran need to be interrogated further following her revelations of her close links with the official.

All the new revelations in the case require more questioning of Swapna and the other two accused in the case, it submitted.

The ED submitted that if the accused were released on bail, they would abscond and tamper with the evidences. They may also go underground and their presence may not be available for further investigation and trial, it submitted.