Swapna gets bail in Customs case

Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, was on Monday granted bail in the case booked by Cochin Customs.

The accused was given statutory bail by the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, as the Customs could not file the final complaint within 60 days of arresting the accused. Swapna had been in prison for 75 days.

The court asked Swapna to furnish a bail bond of ₹Two lakh and two sureties for the same amount. She was asked to surrender her passport and to appear before the investigating officer every Monday.

A few other accused in the case had obtained the statutory bail earlier.

Though she secured bail in the case, Swapna will have to remain in the jail as the cases booked by the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate are pending in the courts.

Swapna has moved her bail application in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, which booked her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The bail application may come up before the court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a trail court in Aluva recorded the statements of Sandeep Nair, another accused in the gold smuggling case, as he expressed his willingness to become an approver in the case.