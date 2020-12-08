Swapna fears for her life in jail

‘Was asked not disclose names of those in high authority’

Apprehending danger to her life, Swapna Suresh, the accused in the diplomatic channel gold and the dollar smuggling cases, has moved the court seeking “effective and meaningful protection” to her life and body.

Swapna complained that while she was housed in the Women's Prison and Correctional Home, Attakulangara, Thiruvananthapuram, some persons, who claimed to be police and prisons officials, visited her and warned her against the disclosure of names of persons in high authority who were suspected to have involved in the alleged criminal activities and have incriminating materials against them.

Swapna’s charge

Swapna said she was asked by them not to cooperate with any of the investigation agencies. “They threatened me that they were capable of causing harm to my family members outside the prison and even capable of doing away with my life inside the prison if I indulged in any such disclosures,” she said.

Swapna submitted that she was threatened “several days prior to 25th November 2020 and finally on 25th November 2020.”

She raised the issue of safety while her confessional statements were recorded by the magistrate. The statements had been made public through newspapers and visual media, she pointed out.

She submitted before the court Economic Offences Court that she genuinely apprehended danger to her life and body on the jail premises at the instance of the highly influential people. She complained that there existed every possibility of her being subjected to mental and physical torture inside the prison.

Remand extended

The court, which ordered adequate security for Swapna, extended her remand till December 22.

Earlier, Customs officials had submitted before the court that they had obtained direct incriminating evidences against M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, connecting him to the smuggling of gold into the country. The present investigation was an unprecedented one in the history of the State, the Customs submitted.

Mr. Sivasankar had shared sensitive information, including the future plans of the Kerala government to which he was privy to, with Swapna and others, which was a threat to the national security.

The court extended his remand in judicial custody till December 22.