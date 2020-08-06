Swapna claimed top connections: NIA

The agency says she had personal acquaintance with the Chief Minister

Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, has claimed that she had personal acquaintance with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in her official capacity as a representative of UAE Consular General, the NIA informed the Special Court.

The accused had also given statements that she had high connections with top bureaucrats and the office of the Chief Minister. She had admitted of having acquaintance with top police officers in connection with the arrangements made for their trainings in traffic reforms in UAE, the NIA informed the court while opposing her bail application on Thursday.

At some point of time, the NIA said, the accused had planned to settle down in Tanzania along with P.S. Sarith, the first accused in the case. The accused was involved in a network of highly influential persons in bureaucracy, police and the consulate. She had also deep connections with persons involved in the smuggling of gold in large quantities. The involvement of the accused in a larger network of dubious elements need to be probed further, Assistant Solicitor General P. Vijayakumar informed the court.

Investigation into the money that was mobilised abroad for the procurement of gold, its smuggling, and circulation and encashment had to be further investigated. More accused would have to be roped in regarding the local marketing of the contraband gold, the NIA informed the court.

The NIA submitted that the money collected through the smuggling of gold was believed to have been used for anti-national and terrorist activities, which attracts the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prohibition) Act.

Excerpts of the statement given by Swapna was read out in the court on the day.

Arguing for the petitioner, Geo Paul, her counsel, submitted that the NIA could not gather any evidences in the case to prove the terrorism angle for the case. The accused was in the custody of the NIA for more than 25 days. Yet, the agency could not unearth any evidence to prove its charges. The gold that was recovered from her was her ornaments and not gold bar or contraband gold, he submitted.

The court posted the case for August 10.