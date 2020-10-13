Swapana gets bail in ED case

She will have to secure bail in NIA case now in order to walk free.

After the Customs case, Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case, got bail in the case booked by the Enforcement Directorate. The Principal Sessions Judge, Kausar Edapagath granted her the bail.

The court asked Ms. Suresh to furnish a bail bond of ₹1 lakh. She was also asked not to have the district without the permission of the investigation officer in the case, said Geo Paul, her counsel.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the agency, had contended that she shall not be released on bail.

Though Ms. Suresh had got bail in the case field by Customs as well, she will not be able to walk free as she has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, filed by the National Investigation Agency. Her bail application in the case will come up for the consideration of the court on October 15.