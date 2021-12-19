Swamy wants Kerala govt to be sacked, seeks ban on PFI

Mr. Swamy said that the PFI was trying to destroy the land’s peace, and if they want to impose their ideology on others, they should go to Pakistan

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy called for a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the wake of the involvement of PFI men in the recent murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in the district. Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS)’s 51st anniversary meeting on December 19, Mr. Swamy said that the law and order situation in Kerala had collapsed and that the Union Government should be ready to sack the State government headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Swamy said that the PFI was trying to destroy the land’s peace, and if they want to impose their ideology on others, they should go to Pakistan.