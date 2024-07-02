Swamy Saswathikanandan 20th Samadhi Day observed

Sivagiri Matha Atheetha Athmiya Sangham at Varkala in the district observed the 20th death anniversary of Swamy Saswathikananda with prayers here on Monday.

Sangham chairperson K.A. Bahuleyan and general secretary Biju Pappan led the commemoration.

