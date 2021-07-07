KeralaThiruvananthapuram 07 July 2021 11:49 IST
Swamy Prakashananda, former head of Sivagiri Madhom, dies
The former president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust (SNDST) and former head of the Sivagiri Madhom, Swamy Prakashananda, has died. He was 99.
The end came at Sree Narayana Mission Hospital, Varkala, on the outskirts of the city. He was convalescing from age-related illnesses.
Prakashananda had joined the SNDST at the age of 23. He hails from Piravanthoor in Kollam. People and leaders from different walks of life condoled his death.
