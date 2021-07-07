Kerala

Swamy Prakashananda, former head of Sivagiri Madhom, dies

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram 07 July 2021 11:49 IST
Updated: 07 July 2021 12:39 IST

The former president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust (SNDST) and former head of the Sivagiri Madhom, Swamy Prakashananda, has died. He was 99.

The end came at Sree Narayana Mission Hospital, Varkala, on the outskirts of the city. He was convalescing from age-related illnesses.

Prakashananda had joined the SNDST at the age of 23. He hails from Piravanthoor in Kollam. People and leaders from different walks of life condoled his death.

